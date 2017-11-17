Napanee shines bright for annual light show

On Friday night, Napanee began to shine a bit brighter for the annual ‘Big Bright Light Show’.

“I really think it was cool how all of the lights turned on at the same time,” said Napanee resident Harmony Coleman.

Seventy-five thousand LED lights are draped over storefronts along three blocks of Dundas Street in the downtown core.

“LEDs are more cost-effective… better for the environment and they last longer,” said Lyndsay Tee, the Economic Development Coordinator in Napanee.

The colourful display is always a hit with over a thousand Napanee residents who come out for the annual show.

“It’s very cool. I like all the lights and they’re all different colours,” said Karlyrae Doreem, an event goer.

The event wouldn’t be possible without the support of local sponsors that donate funds and materials. Town staff helps with the installation of the lights about two months in advance.

“It’s very bright. I like the colours because there’s lights everywhere and it’s really pretty in the night,” said Sara Laland, a Napanee resident.

It’s not just a light show, it’s also a Block Party with live music and even a jolly man in red.

Santa weaved through the massive crowd to take photos with the many children excited about the big reveal of the display.

The big bright lights will continue to illuminate storefronts every night until the end of January.