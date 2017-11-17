Vancouver police seek masked man after sex assault near Nanaimo SkyTrain station

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has issued a public warning after a sex assault that took place near the Nanaimo SkyTrain station in East Vancouver on Wednesday night.

Police believe the attack may be linked to another one that happened at Victoria Drive and East 64th Avenue on Oct. 29.

The latest incident happened after a young woman exited the SkyTrain at Nanaimo station, the VPD said in a news release.

She was grabbed from behind and groped minutes after she left the train at around 9 p.m., police said.

The assault happened while the woman was walking south on Nanaimo Street, they added.

Police described the suspect as an Asian male who was 20 to 30 years old, 5’8″ tall, with short dark hair and a slim build.

The man was wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap, glasses with dark-rimmed, plastic frames, a dark jacket that had a light-coloured liner, running shoes and dark pants.

Police said he was also wearing a medical mask that covered his face.

Officers with the VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit believe that this attack could be related to the incident on Oct. 29.

In that incident, a woman was assaulted after she exited a bus close to Victoria Drive and East 64th Avenue.

The suspect in that case was described as an Asian man, 5’9″ tall and weighing about 160 lbs.

He was also described as having short black hair, wearing a dark-coloured jacket, shorts, and a medical mask.

“Although we have not confirmed the link between the two incidents, we want the public to be aware that similarities exist and one man could be responsible for both attacks,” VPD spokesman Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are sharing this information, and asking people to remain vigilant, particularly after leaving transit in East Vancouver.”

Anyone with information about either of these assaults is asked to contact sex crime investigators by calling (604) 717-0604 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.