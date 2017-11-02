Police looking for suspect after woman sexually assaulted in East Vancouver

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is asking the public to be aware after a woman was sexually assaulted in East Vancouver on Sunday.

Police said the 20-year-old woman got off the bus at Victoria Drive and East 64th Avenue on Oct. 29 at around 10 p.m.

In a statement, the VPD said a man grabbed her from behind, indicated to her that he had a weapon and groped her numerous times while making sexual comments before he ran away.

“The VPD are working with Coast Mountain Bus Company to recover any potential video and witnesses,” said Const. Jason Doucette.

“While our detectives continue their investigation to identify the man responsible for this assault, we are reminding people to remain aware of their surroundings and report suspicious behaviour to police immediately by calling 9-1-1.”

The suspect is described as a 5’9” Asian man weighing around 160 lbs. with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket and a medical mask over his face.

The VPD said the woman wasn’t physically harmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.