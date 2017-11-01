Vancouver police issue warning after woman sexually assaulted in Yaletown

Vancouver police (VPD) are issuing a warning after a woman was sexually assaulted in Yaletown early Wednesday morning.

The woman, in her 30s, was walking south on Cambie Street near Expo Boulevard, when she was approached by a man who threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. Police say, a passing driver pulled over, which scared off the suspect, and then police were called.

Officers think the suspect may have ran past witnesses as he fled and investigators would like to speak with them.

Based on the information collected, investigators believe another person walking on the sidewalk may have seen the suspect as he fled eastbound on Expo Boulevard.

“This person may not even know that an assault had just occurred,” said VPD Const. Jason Doucette in a release. “We are hoping that they see this story and contact police immediately.”

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, with short black hair, a medium build, and wearing a black hoodie and a dark-coloured backpack.

Investigators from the VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit is asking anyone who may have been in the area of Cambie Street and Expo Boulevard on Wednesday around 3 a.m., or anyone else who may have information about this assault to call 604-717-0602 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.