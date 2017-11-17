Dangerous offender, suspected in Nova Scotia cold case, is denied parole in B.C.

A man who used to live in Halifax and is suspected in at least one cold case homicide in Nova Scotia has been denied parole in British Columbia.

Andrew Paul Johnson, 58, has been deemed a dangerous offender with a moderate to high risk to re-offend.

Johnson has been in jail in B.C. since 1998 for the failed abduction of three different 12-year-old girls where he posed as a police officer. The incidents took place within a couple of hours of each other.

He successfully abducted a 20-year-old mentally handicapped woman, who was found in his vehicle when he was arrested.

Police also reportedly found a meat cleaver, mask, pornographic materials, lubricant and toy handcuffs.

According to the parole decision made on Nov. 8, he also has a lengthy criminal record dating back to the 1990s.

Some of his prior convictions include masturbating in front of young children, aggravated assault, forcible confinement and kidnapping.

In its decision, the parole board argues that Johnson continues to minimize responsibility for his actions

“You deny that the items in your vehicle were for criminal purposes and while the explanations you provided are plausible, they have not been considered believable,” the parole board wrote in its decision.

The parole board also notes that Johnson remains a “suspect in cold case homicide files.” He has never been charged and his lawyers have previously proclaimed his innocence.

In March of 2013, police descended on a Shad Bay, N.S., property belonging to Johnson’s brother as part of an ongoing investigation.

It’s believed investigators were looking for clues in the cold case disappearance of Kimberley McAndrew, 19, who vanished in 1989.

The board also reflects on the effects his decisions had on those injured by his crimes.

“It is apparent that your offending has caused lasting and likely permanent harm,” the parole board wrote.

— with files from Natasha Pace