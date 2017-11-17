Haunted event raises scary amount of money for historic Okanagan ranch

A record high number of visitors means more money than ever was raised at this year’s Field of Screams at the historic O’Keefe Ranch near Vernon.

The annual fund-raising event puts the fear into people who navigate two haunted corn field mazes.

“Months of planning, building, rehearsals, promotion, it was all paying off and then some,” said Marketing and Events Coordinator Kelly MacIntosh in a news release.

More than 18,000 Field of Screams tickets were sold, bumping up revenue by about 68 per cent over 2016, and generating a net income of almost $120,000 for the ranch.

The money will help with operating expenses for the charitable organization which houses about 10,000 items of historical value.

“On behalf of the O’Keefe Ranch, I would like to thank everyone involved in making this event such a success, everyone from costume designers to event sponsors,” said Max Russmann, the president of the ranch and Interior Heritage Society.