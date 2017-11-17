New south Edmonton high school to be announced Friday

A new high school is being announced Friday for south Edmonton, which the Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) says is at the top of the its priority list.

The Edmonton Public School Board said in less than five years, the overcrowding issue currently plaguing some of Edmonton’s elementary and junior highs will spread to the city’s high schools.

The highest demand for new spaces is on the south side — where affordable, family friendly neighbourhoods have grown rapidly in both the southwest and southeast.

Earlier this year, the EPSB unveiled its top three priorities and said high schools are at the top of the list.

The board’s priority is to add space for an additional 6,600 students. To do that, it wants to build two $68-million high schools with space for 2,400 high schoolers: one in the southeast and one in the southwest.

An EPSB map indicates both of the high schools would be south of Ellerslie Road, near the Walker and Heritage Valley areas. As part of its three-year plan for proposed new construction and replacements, the southwest high school fell under the priorities for Year 1.

In May, EPSB chair Michelle Draper and Education Minister David Eggen both hinted a new high school was in the works, saying the board and government were both well aware of the need, were in communication with each other, and “a plan was in place.”

It’s expected there will be more students than space by the 2021/22 school year and the EPSB said the only real solution is more class space. High schools take longer to build because they’re more expensive and complicated, so the board said the ball needed to get rolling this year in order to be ready for the oncoming wave of students.

Where the high school will be built and other details are expected at a news conference Friday morning at an elementary school in southwest Edmonton’s Rutherford area.

Premier Rachel Notley and Eggen will be joined by Draper and Thomas Dang, MLA for Edmonton – South West.

His riding encompasses much of the southside’s newest development, stretching from the city limits at 41 Avenue SW to Anthony Henday Drive, and from the western city limits at Winterburn Road all the way east to Calgary Trail.

