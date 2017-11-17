Tragically Hip to receive Order of Canada in Ottawa Friday

Members of Canada’s treasured rock band The Tragically Hip will receive the Order of Canada in Ottawa on Friday.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will present Rob Baker, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois and Gord Sinclair one of the country’s highest honours, which recognizes outstanding achievement and service to Canada.

“The Tragically Hip has been one of Canada’s most beloved rock bands for over 30 years,” the office of governor general said in a statement. “From hockey to history, the band’s lyrical references to Canadian topics created a sense of what it’s like to love—and live in—this country. The band’s place in the heart of our music scene is reflected in its numerous accolades and its legions of devoted fans.”

The ceremony marks the first major public appearance by The Hip since the passing of frontman Gord Downie on Oct. 17 following his battle with cancer. In June, former governor general David Johnston announced all five band members would receive the honour with Downie receiving his insignia shortly after Johnston’s announcement.

Downie was appointed a member of the Order of Canada “in recognition of outstanding Indigenous leadership.”

“Gord Downie is considered one of Canada’s most beloved artists,” Johnston said at the time. “He is devoted to promoting dialogue about residential schools and working towards reconciliation.”

Nearly 7,000 people from all sectors of society have received the Order of Canada. The Governor General will invest another 44 recipients Friday.