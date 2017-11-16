2nd man charged in Newmarket homicide
York Regional Police have charged a second man with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Newmarket in October.
Police said the incident took place near Yonge Street and Davis Drive around 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
READ MORE: Police identify victim in Newmarket shooting as 30-year-old man
Police identified the victim as 30-year-0ld Cody Gionet of the town of Georgina.
The next day, police arrested and charged Travis Whitman, 21, of Newmarket with second-degree murder.
On Wednesday, Cheikh Hgom, 18, of Toronto was charged with first-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
— With files from Erica Vella
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.