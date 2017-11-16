2nd man charged in Newmarket homicide

York Regional Police have charged a second man with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Newmarket in October.

Police said the incident took place near Yonge Street and Davis Drive around 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-0ld Cody Gionet of the town of Georgina.

The next day, police arrested and charged Travis Whitman, 21, of Newmarket with second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, Cheikh Hgom, 18, of Toronto was charged with first-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

— With files from Erica Vella