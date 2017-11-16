Bidding
November 16, 2017 4:42 pm
Updated: November 16, 2017 5:25 pm

Township of Langley councillor wants new rules for elected officials bidding on city contracts

By Reporter  CKNW

Kim Richter

Facebook
A A

A Township of Langley councillor is asking why B.C.’s elected officials are allowed to make bids on city contracts.

Councillor Kim Richter says elected officials who run businesses should not be putting their hands in the cookie jar.

She says it makes sense in smaller communities, but it shouldn’t be happening in larger ones.

“Langley is not a small community anymore. We’re 125,000 people with $150-million budget. We’re big business. We’re one of the big employers in the community. I think it’s time for us to have some arm’s length rules,” she said.

The provincial community charter currently allows elected officials to place bids on city contracts as long as it is done transparently.

The township’s mayor, Jack Froese, has voted against the motion to change these rules, noting it would restrict a lot of business people from running for council.

Froese is serving his second term as mayor and doesn’t see an issue like this coming up too often.

“It’s something that I think is sort of a one-off. To go and change provincial legislation I think is a little bit heavy handed.”

The issue stems from a municipal contract that was awarded to a councillor with a catering business back in September.

The township later hired a lawyer, who found that the community charter was followed when the contract was awarded.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bidding
Business
city contracts
City Councillor
Conflict of Interest
elected officials
Kim Richter
Langley
TOL
Township of Langley
Township of Langley council

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News