Township of Langley councillor wants new rules for elected officials bidding on city contracts

A Township of Langley councillor is asking why B.C.’s elected officials are allowed to make bids on city contracts.

Councillor Kim Richter says elected officials who run businesses should not be putting their hands in the cookie jar.

She says it makes sense in smaller communities, but it shouldn’t be happening in larger ones.

“Langley is not a small community anymore. We’re 125,000 people with $150-million budget. We’re big business. We’re one of the big employers in the community. I think it’s time for us to have some arm’s length rules,” she said.

The provincial community charter currently allows elected officials to place bids on city contracts as long as it is done transparently.

The township’s mayor, Jack Froese, has voted against the motion to change these rules, noting it would restrict a lot of business people from running for council.

Froese is serving his second term as mayor and doesn’t see an issue like this coming up too often.

“It’s something that I think is sort of a one-off. To go and change provincial legislation I think is a little bit heavy handed.”

The issue stems from a municipal contract that was awarded to a councillor with a catering business back in September.

The township later hired a lawyer, who found that the community charter was followed when the contract was awarded.