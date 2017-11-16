Weather
November 16, 2017 8:53 am

Snowfall, freezing rain warnings across parts of Saskatchewan

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain and snowfall warnings in parts of Saskatchewan.

There are a number of weather warnings across Saskatchewan as a low pressure system that developed over southern Alberta early Wednesday morning is expected to intensify and move through the province.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the southwest corner of the province and a snowfall warning in the northeast corner.

Freezing Rain Warning

A freezing rain warning is in place in the southwest and parts of the west-central region, including the Swift Current, Kindersley and Rosetown.

Warm air is being brought north with the system and conditions are prime for the development of freezing rain due to sub-zero surface temperatures.

The freezing rain hazard should end later this morning.

Snowfall Warning

The same system is expected to bring 10 to 15 centimetres of snow to northeast areas, including Melfort, La Ronge and Pelican Narrows.

The snow is expected to start later this morning before tapering off Friday morning.

Special Weather Statement

All of southern Saskatchewan is under a special weather statement due to the low pressure system moving in and the potential for freezing rain.

Environment Canada said there is some uncertainty with how the system will develop and freezing rain warnings may have to be issued.

Drivers should check the Saskatchewan highway hotline for the latest road conditions.

Freezing rain warning for:

  • Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
  • Leader – Gull Lake
  • Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills
  • Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake

Snowfall warning for:

  • Hudson Bay – Porcupine Plain
  • La Ronge – Prince Albert Nat. Park – Narrow Hills Prov. Park
  • Melfort – Tisdale – Nipawin – Carrot River
  • Pelican Narrows – Cumberland House – Creighton
  • Southend – Brabant Lake – Kinoosao

Special weather statement for:

  • Regina
  • Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach
  • Carlyle – Oxbow – Carnduff – Bienfait – Stoughton
  • Estevan – Weyburn – Radville – Milestone
  • Fort Qu’Appelle – Indian Head – Lumsden – Pilot Butte
  • Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik
  • Moosomin – Grenfell – Kipling – Wawota
  • Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore

