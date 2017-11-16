‘Come From Away’ being adapted into a film with Canadian creators

The hit homegrown musical “Come From Away” is getting the big-screen treatment.

The Mark Gordon Company says it will produce and finance a feature film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning show.

READ: Canada’s legacy after 9/11: How Gander opened its arms to thousands of stranded passengers

Canadian husband-and-wife writing duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein – who penned the book, music and lyrics – will also adapt the feature screenplay.

WATCH: Broadway-bound ‘Come From Away’ opens in Toronto

The show is set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

READ MORE: ‘Come From Away’ to take off on North American tour in 2018

The remote town provided refuge to 6,579 passengers and crew from 38 planes that were diverted when U.S. air space was closed.

After being staged in several cities, including Toronto, the show began performances on Broadway in February.