Recipe: Grey Cup Buffalo Chicken French Bread

Grey Cup parties are an annual tradition for some Canadians. We all love to watch the big game with our friends and family and one of the best parts is the food.

Here is a Grey Cup inspired recipe from Sobey’s that you can easily make at home:

Grey Cup Buffalo Chicken French Bread

What you will need:

1 loaf of French bread, cut in half

1 ½ pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 Tbsp. olive oil

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

2/3 cup buffalo sauce + extra for drizzle

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter

4 Tbsp. ranch dressing

2 ½ cup provolone cheese, freshly grated

¼ cup crumbled gorgonzola cheese

4 green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions:

Place oven rack in the middle position of oven and heat broiler to high setting.

Place French bread, cut side up, on a baking sheet and set in the preheated oven and broil for approximately 3 minutes until slightly golden. Remove from oven and cool. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the olive oil. Season chicken with salt and pepper, place in the skillet and cook until browned on all sides (about 10–12 minutes). Once chicken is cooked through, add the minced garlic and stir fry for 30 seconds, then add the buffalo wing sauce and butter. Stir/toss chicken to coat. Brush 2 Tbsp. (or more as desired) of the ranch dressing onto each side of the French bread. Next place 2 Tbsp. of buffalo sauce on each half and lightly sprinkle some of the provolone cheese over the sauce. Add the chicken, spoon out all the sauce in the skillet. Cover with the remaining provolone and gorgonzola cheese.

Broil on high on the centre rack for 5-6 minutes, watching closely and rotating the pan once or twice during broiling. It may take a shorter or longer time depending on your broiler. Cook until the cheese is melted and is slightly golden and the bread is somewhat crunchy.

Remove bread from the oven and top with a little drizzle of buffalo sauce and garnish with sliced green onions.

Cut into pieces and serve!