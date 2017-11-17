Decision expected in convicted Calgary mother Tamara Lovett’s Jordan application

On Friday, Justice Kristine Eidsvik is expected to decide if a Calgary mother convicted in the death of her seven-year-old son will be granted a stay of proceedings.

Tamara Lovett, 48, was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death in January after she failed to take her gravely ill son, Ryan, to a doctor in 2013.

A Jordan application was filed by Lovett’s lawyer in September because of delays in the legal proceedings.

The Supreme Court of Canada has put hard timelines on what are considered unreasonable delays and stipulates delays should not exceed 30 months in superior courts.

In October, Lovett’s lawyer contended 38 months passed between Lovett’s arrest and her trial.

But the Crown argued only 32 months had passed and that the defence’s busy schedule got in the way of setting a trial date in June 2016 instead of November of the same year.

The Supreme Court’s ruling allows for flexibility based on transitional cases in which charges were laid before a ruling was made.

In a September sentencing hearing, the Crown asked for between four and five years; the defence asked for one year plus probation.

However, if the Jordan application is successful, the proceedings will be stayed, and Lovett’s conviction ultimately annulled.