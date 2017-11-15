Environment Canada says Halifax should prepare for intense rainfall and strong winds

Haligonians should prepare for a wet and windy day on Thursday as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region.

A low-pressure system is set to approach the Maritimes on Thursday and will bring with it “moderate to intense” rainfall as well as strong southeasterly winds throughout Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, the latest data indicates the Halifax region could receive an accumulation of 40 millimetres of rain by Friday morning and there is a possibility there could be enough to warrant a weather warning.

The weather system is also expected to affect large parts of Nova Scotia’s Atlantic-facing coast.

Be prepared, it could be a wet next couple of days.