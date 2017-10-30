Weather
October 30, 2017

Storm to strengthen as it tracks towards Atlantic Canada, strong winds expected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Global News
Damaging winds and heavy rain are expected to pound parts of Atlantic Canada today.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system over New England will continue to strengthen as it moves north.

The Maritime provinces can expect wind gusts reaching 90 kilometres per hour today before the system moves into western Newfoundland where wind gusts up to 150 kilometres per hour are expected later this evening.

The national weather forecaster says up to 30 millimetres of rain could fall across the Maritimes, and rough surf is also expected.

Thousands of people in the U.S. were without power early Monday as the storm blew through the northeast.

Southern New England appeared to suffer the brunt of the storm damage overnight.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

