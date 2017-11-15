Vancouver police arrest man caught breaking into home under construction
A 37-year-old man is behind bars after Vancouver police officers say they watched him break into a home under construction and attempt to steal items from inside.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, at a construction site near West 41st Avenue and Columbia Street.
Officers spotted the suspect, who was known to police as a repeat property crime offender, driving around a number of nearby neighbourhoods before parking and walking into a house under construction.
After watching the suspect allegedly remove several boxes full of building supplies from the home, the officers arrested the man.
Chad Russell Hubick has been charged with break and enter and possession of materials used to break into homes.
Hubick remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.
VPD Const. Jason Doucette said police received several reports in recent months of break-ins to homes under construction, with thieves targeting high-end building supplies and other materials, including kitchen sinks.
