Merry mayhem on its way for Winnipeg Jets fans sharing the road with Santa

Winnipeg Jets fans are being asked to keep their heads up this weekend if they want to get in and out of downtown without being run over by a reindeer.

Saturday afternoon’s game against the New Jersey Devils starts at the same time road closures begin for the Santa Claus Parade.

From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m Portage Avenue from Young Street all the way to Main Street will be closed. Several side streets around the Bell MTS place, including Hargrave Street, Donald Street, Smith Street and Fort Street will also be closed.

The game is expected to end around the same time the parade begins, 5 p.m.

Jets fans are being encouraged to get to the game early, and keep their cars off the side streets around the rink. The Winnipeg Jets sent out the following information:

Parking

Consider parking on the side of Portage Avenue (north or south) that will be most convenient for you to get onto your desired route out of downtown; if you will be heading south, southwest or southeast after the game or parade, it may be best to park south of Portage Avenue.; if you will be heading north, northwest or northeast, it may be best to park north of Portage Ave. You can access Portage via the skywalk.

Please be prepared to park and walk a little farther than you would normally.

Please direct any questions regarding parking lot access to the parking lot operators.

Accessibility Drop off and Pickup

Patrons needing to use the Accessibility Drop off Area on Donald may do so until 2:30 p.m., at which time access to Donald will close.

As the streets surrounding Bell MTS Place will all be closed at the end of the game, we suggest that patrons use the skywalk to access City Place and exit onto St. Mary Avenue between Donald and Hargrave for accessibility pick up.

Transit buses are also being re-routed in that area. the bus is also being advised routes in and out of the downtown