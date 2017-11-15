Politics
November 15, 2017 3:10 pm

NDP Education Critic gets names mixed up in student welfare question

By Videographer, Assignment Editor  Global News

NDP Education Critic Peggy Sattler

Ontario Legislature, Queen's Park
The hardships faced by many college students were brought up in the Ontario Legislature Tuesday.

London West MPP Peggy Sattler, the NDP’s Education Critic raised concerns from our story last week about a St. Lawrence College student whose OSAP is running out.

READ MORE: Premier’s staffer allegedly tells St. Lawrence College student to ‘call welfare’ amid OSAP concerns

The student called the Premier’s office and was told to contact welfare for financial assistance.

But the education critic got the names wrong and identified reporter Morganne Campbell as the student named in the Global News story.

VIDEO: Question period 

Amanda Low is the actual college student who claims she was told to go on welfare. Not Campbell.

The MPP’s office has apologized for the name mix-up and corrected an online press release.

 

 

