Quebec Liberals vow to do more to serve needs of anglophones

Quebec’s Liberal Party says it wants to do more for the province’s anglophone community by proposing to analyze bills before they become law to see how they would impact English speakers.

READ MORE: Couillard shuffles cabinet, fulfils promise to appoint Anglo affairs minister

The party made the announcement at a convention this month, adding there could be as many as five resolutions.

READ MORE: Quebec may soon welcome an anglophone affairs minister

Newly appointed anglophone affairs minister Kathleen Weil did not comment Wednesday about whether or not there were concerns within the Liberal ranks about losing support among English-speaking voters.

Instead, she spoke about what she plans to do to address the needs of anglophones in the province.

“As we prepare and finalize the mandate, we’ll look at, essentially, best practices elsewhere too,” Weil said.

“There’s other legislation in other provinces that do similar things that look at policies that could affect the linguistic minority community.”

WATCH BELOW: Addressing the anglophone agenda

The anglophone community in Quebec has been clamouring for years for an anglophone affairs office — an official mechanism for civil servants to consult the community before drafting legislation.

READ MORE: Courting the English vote: PQ, CAQ insist they’re the best choice in Quebec

Premier Philippe Couillard promised in June that he would create a special anglophone affairs office to protect the rights of Quebec’s English-speaking minority.

READ MORE: Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard to hire English liaison for his office

The Liberals’ pre-party election convention will take place Nov. 25 – 26 in Quebec City.