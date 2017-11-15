Peterborough to host 2018 Special Olympics Ontario School Championships

Peterborough is the host city for the 2018 Special Olympics Ontario School Championships to be held next year from May 29 to 31.

More than 1,000 secondary school athletes and coaches from Ontario, Canada and the United States will be in the city to compete.

“We wanted to find a community that was really involved in our movement, for all the period of time we’ve been in operation, and Peterborough shot to the top of the list,” said Glenn MacDonell, president and CEO of Special Olympics Ontario.

Within the 2017-2018 school year, there will be more than 60 regional qualifying competitions in the sports of basketball, bocce, floor hockey, soccer and track and field.

All sports are offered in two types of competition. There are traditional teams, comprised of athletes who have an intellectual disability, and unified teams which include athletes with and without an intellectual disability competing together.

“The School Championships is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the ongoing success of the programs in the school system, MacDonell said, adding, “The athletes get to put on their school’s jersey, represent their school and be part of something bigger.”

The Peterborough Police Service is the host of the Games.

“We are excited to have Special Olympics major games back in Peterborough. Peterborough Police Service has been a longtime supporter of the movement,” said Chief Murray Rodd.

The Games will be supported by more than 300 volunteers from the area, as events will be held at several venues across the city.