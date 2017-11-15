Canada
17-year-old drowns at Sheraton Cavalier hotel pool while holding breath

Nolan Royer drowned while holding his breath at the Sheraton Cavalier hotel pool in Saskatoon.

Nolan Royer was a sweet boy who lived life to the fullest.

According to his mom, Jodie Lonsberry, Royer drown at the Sheraton Cavalier hotel pool on Nov. 10 while holding his breath under water with his siblings to see how long each could last.

“He was a great kid,” Lonsberry said.

“He was athletic, he was sweet, he was kind, he was a leader.”

Nolan Royer, 17, drowned while holding his breath in a hotel pool

Royar just two weeks shy of his 18th birthday.

He was a Grade 12 student at Holy Cross High School and was involved in many activities. He was a cadet regiment sergeant major and was supposed to lead his fellow cadets in a Remembrance Day service on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the hotel shortly after nine o’clock on Friday evening.

Lonsberry said crisis social workers were there shortly afterward to talk with Royer’s younger siblings and is thankful to all officials who they interacted with in the hours following the incident.

She hopes other parents and children learn her son’s experience the dangers of holding their breath underwater.

