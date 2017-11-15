Canada’s Walk of Fame 2017: Stompin’ Tom Connors, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin honoured, among others

Six Canadians, including actor Anna Paquin, former sprinter Donovan Bailey and environmentalist David Suzuki, were inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame on Wednesday night at a gala.

Three of the 2017 inductees were awarded posthumously: legendary Canadian singer Stompin’ Tom Connors, communications giant Ted Rogers and civil libertarian Viola Desmond.

Donovan Bailey (Sports and Athletics) – legendary sprinter, two-time Olympic champion in the 100-metre and 4×100-metre relay, three-time world record holder and three-time world champion.

Viola Desmond (Philanthropy and Humanities) – civil-rights pioneer who will be featured on the Canadian $10 bill in 2018.

Anna Paquin (Arts and Entertainment) – award-winning film, television and theatre actress, and the youngest Canadian to win an Academy Award.

Ted Rogers (Business and Entrepreneurship) – communications pioneer and visionary business leader.

David Suzuki (Science and Technology) – scientist, broadcaster, author and global environmental activist.

Stompin’ Tom Connors (Cineplex Legends Inductee) – iconic songwriter and musician whose legacy extends beyond nearly 5-million records sold in his career into the hearts, homes and classrooms of countless Canadians across the country.

In addition, it’s also been announced that this year’s recipient of the Allan Slaight Honour is Juno-winning singer-songwriter Shawn Hook, the latest young musical artist to receive this prestigious award.

Past recipients of the Allan Slaight Honour — which recognizes young, inspirational Canadians who have achieved international success in the music industry — include Drake, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Carly Rae Jepsen.

“The remarkable achievements of our 2017 Inductees are truly inspirational and embody what it means for an individual to achieve beyond fame. We are honoured to recognize their incredible accomplishments this year,” said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame. “We have an exciting vision for the future of Canada’s Walk of Fame, to ensure that it not only celebrates Canadian achievement, but acts as a catalyst for future greatness. We will shine a brighter light on our Inductees, and as we move into our 20th Anniversary in 2018, Canada’s Walk of Fame will mean more to more people, more often.”

Past inductees include actors Mike Myers and Sarah Polley, singers Sarah McLachlan and Bryan Adams and athletes Mario Lemieux and Silken Laumann.

The 2017 gala will be broadcast on Global at some point next year, though details have not yet been released.

A one-hour Canada’s Walk of Fame retrospective, hosted by Eric McCormack, will air on Dec. 3 on Global at 8 p.m. ET/PT.