Canada’s Walk of Fame to induct Donovan Bailey, David Suzuki, among others

Another group of amazing Canadians will be honoured later this year when they’re inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame, with the 2017 inductees revealed on Wednesday.

Among the celebrated Canucks who’ll be joining past inductees ranging from Mike Myers to Joni Mitchell are the country’s most famous environmentalist, an Oscar-winning actress, a two-time Olympic champion and a country-music icon.

The 2017 Canada’s Walk of Fame Inductees are:

Donovan Bailey (Sports and Athletics) – legendary sprinter, two-time Olympic champion in the 100-metre and 4×100-metre relay, three-time world record holder and three-time world champion.

Viola Desmond (Philanthropy and Humanities) – civil-rights pioneer who will be featured on the Canadian $10 bill in 2018.

Anna Paquin (Arts and Entertainment) – award-winning film, television and theatre actress, and the youngest Canadian to win an Academy Award.

Ted Rogers (Business and Entrepreneurship) – communications pioneer and visionary business leader.

David Suzuki (Science and Technology) – scientist, broadcaster, author and global environmental activist.

Stompin’ Tom Connors (Cineplex Legends Inductee) – iconic songwriter and musician whose legacy extends beyond nearly 5 million records sold in his career into the hearts, homes and classrooms of countless Canadians across the country.

In addition, it’s also been announced that this year’s recipient of the Allan Slaight Honour is Juno-winning singer-songwriter Shawn Hook, the latest young musical artist to receive this prestigious award. Past recipients of the Allan Slaight Honour — which recognizes young, inspirational Canadians who have achieved international success in the music industry — include Drake, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Carly Rae Jepsen.

“The remarkable achievements of our 2017 Inductees are truly inspirational and embody what it means for an individual to achieve beyond fame. We are honoured to recognize their incredible accomplishments this year,” said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame. “We have an exciting vision for the future of Canada’s Walk of Fame, to ensure that it not only celebrates Canadian achievement, but acts as a catalyst for future greatness. We will shine a brighter light on our Inductees, and as we move into our 20th Anniversary in 2018, Canada’s Walk of Fame will mean more to more people, more often.”

The ceremony, which will be held later this year, will be aired on Global.

In addition, Global will be broadcasting a one-hour documentary special on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Will & Grace star Eric McCormack, Beyond Famous: Canada’s Walk of Fame showcases the 19-year history of inducting great Canadians.

Through new interviews with past inductees, insight from top Canadian cultural commentators and iconic moments and performances from past induction galas, the special celebrates the essence of Canada’s Walk of Fame — what it means to be inducted and the culture of Canadian stardom.

The documentary also examines the impact of Canadian talent on the arts, science, entertainment and technology industries on a national and international scale.

Including 2017’s inductees, Canada’s Walk of Fame will have honoured 173 remarkable Canadians, each of whom has a permanent place of tribute in the streets of Toronto’s Entertainment District.

For a complete list of inductees, along with more information on Canada’s Walk of Fame, visit www.canadaswalkoffame.com.