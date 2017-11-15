Homicide team in New Westminster investigating a Halloween night death
New Westminster Police says its homicide team is investigating a death following an assault that happened on Halloween night.
Police were called to the area of 8th street and Columbia Street just before midnight and found a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.
The unnamed man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police aren’t saying when he died.
Two suspects were taken into custody and police say there’s no threat to the public.
