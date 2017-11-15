‘Flaws’ in BCUC Site C report expected to be revealed in new study

Another report on Site C is coming out on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

This time, from the Allied Hydro Council, which represents 14 building and construction trade unions, as well as three non-traditional construction trade unions.

The council said its report will show fundamental flaws in the final report that was released by the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) earlier this month.

That report noted the controversial dam is unlikely to be built on time or on budget.

But the Allied Hydro Council said it hired veteran energy lawyer and expert Jim Quail and former Columbia Power Corporation CEO Lorne Sivertson to analyze the commission’s report.

The BCUC report warned that costs could climb in excess of $10 billion, exceeding its original $8.3 billion budget.

The provincial government is consulting with First Nations, with a final decision is expected by the end of the year.