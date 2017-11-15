Politics
November 15, 2017 2:14 am

‘Flaws’ in BCUC Site C report expected to be revealed in new study

By Reporter  CKNW

The Site C Dam location is seen along the Peace River in Fort St. John, B.C., Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A A

Another report on Site C is coming out on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

This time, from the Allied Hydro Council, which represents 14 building and construction trade unions, as well as three non-traditional construction trade unions.

Coverage of the Site C dam on Globalnews.ca:

The council said its report will show fundamental flaws in the final report that was released by the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) earlier this month.

That report noted the controversial dam is unlikely to be built on time or on budget.

READ MORE: Site C dam unlikely to be on time or on budget: BCUC report

But the Allied Hydro Council said it hired veteran energy lawyer and expert Jim Quail and former Columbia Power Corporation CEO Lorne Sivertson to analyze the commission’s report.

The BCUC report warned that costs could climb in excess of $10 billion, exceeding its original $8.3 billion budget.

The provincial government is consulting with First Nations, with a final decision is expected by the end of the year.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Allied Hydro Council of BC
BC politics
BCCU report on Site C dam
BCUC report on Site C
Site C
Site C Dam
Site C Dam report

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News