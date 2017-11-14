Conservatives, Liberals choose Battlefords-Lloydminster byelection candidates

The Conservatives and Liberals have each chosen candidates to run in the upcoming Battlefords-Lloydminster byelection.

The seat was left vacant when former Saskatchewan MP Gerry Ritz resigned.

READ MORE: Tory MP Gerry Ritz to step away from public life

The Conservative Party of Canada announced that Rosemarie Falk was chosen this past weekend to represent them as their candidate.

Falk, a social worker, grew up in the riding and is now raising a family of her own there.

The Liberal Party of Canada announced on Monday that Larry Ingram has been nominated as their official candidate.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Party members pay tribute to Brad Wall

Born and raised in Turtleford, Sask., Ingram is a small business owner and former municipal councillor for the rural municipality of Mervin. He also ran against Ritz in the 2015 election.

The federal byelection for the riding will be held on Dec. 11.