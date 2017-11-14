Canada
November 14, 2017
Updated: November 14, 2017 5:15 pm

Conservatives, Liberals choose Battlefords-Lloydminster byelection candidates

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Conservative candidate Rosemarie Falk (left) and Larry Ingram, of the Liberal Party of Canada, have been chosen to run in the Battlefords-Lloydminster byelection.

The Conservatives and Liberals have each chosen candidates to run in the upcoming Battlefords-Lloydminster byelection.

The seat was left vacant when former Saskatchewan MP Gerry Ritz resigned.

The Conservative Party of Canada announced that Rosemarie Falk was chosen this past weekend to represent them as their candidate.

Falk, a social worker, grew up in the riding and is now raising a family of her own there.

The Liberal Party of Canada announced on Monday that Larry Ingram has been nominated as their official candidate.

Born and raised in Turtleford, Sask., Ingram is a small business owner and former municipal councillor for the rural municipality of Mervin. He also ran against Ritz in the 2015 election.

The federal byelection for the riding will be held on Dec. 11.

