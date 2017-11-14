Vancouver approves new regulations for short-term rentals like Airbnb

Vancouver City Council has approved an annual licence fee to help regulate short-term rentals like Airbnb.

Anyone who lists their property as a short-term rental on websites such as Airbnb and Expedia will now have to buy a $49 annual license, which must be posted on their online listing.

The new regulations will also ban residents from listing units that aren’t their principal residence as a short-term rental.

Platforms like Airbnb will also be required to charge a three-per-cent transaction fee. All cash collected will go to administration and enforcement of the licensing regime.

Some Airbnb hosts criticized the rules at a public hearing last month, saying the changes will deprive them of occasional, much-needed income.

Short-term rentals have been at the centre of a raging debate in the city, where the rental vacancy rate sits below one per cent.

The city says about 6,000 short-term rentals are in operation and these new rules are expected to affect between 800 and 1,600 suites.

It estimates the rules will free up about 1,000 long term rental units, while legalizing about 70 per cent of current short-term rental listings.

-With files from Simon Little, CKNW and The Canadian Press