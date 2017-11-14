Coquitlam Mounties looking for black pickup truck involved in hit-and-run

Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find the driver of a newer-model black pickup truck that is suspected in a hit-and-run that left one person with serious injuries.

It happened on Oct. 26 around 11 p.m., at the corner of Austin Avenue and Nelson Street.

Witnesses said the driver of the pickup stopped briefly after hitting a pedestrian, then drove away without leaving any contact information.

Cpl. Michael McLaughin with the Coquitlam RCMP said police are interested in hearing the driver’s version of the accident.

The pickup truck is described as a newer model, and is shiny and black in colour, has fog lights and an extended cab or crew cab and six point, chrome coloured wheels.

The pedestrian who was hit is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.