Hospice Peterborough hosts open ‘Diealogues’ on death and dying

For many, the thought of death and dying is scary.

But on Monday night, Hospice Peterborough held a unique discussion about death to try to help people be better equipped to discuss mortality.

Dubbed “Diealogues,” the event focused on changing the culture around death and dying.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come and talk about issues that aren’t talked about easily in our community and our culture,” said Paula Greenwood with Hospice Peterborough. “Topics like death and dying and how to make our way through that with the people we love.”

The audience of 20 explored ideas and thoughts about dying and how people can better support one another. Organizers say many struggle to find the right words when discussing death or when trying to console someone who is sick or grieving.

“Often we are lost, we say the same platitudes over and over again,” said Greenwood.

“We hear them when we are in the reception lines at funerals and we know maybe they aren’t the best things to say to someone. So maybe together we can learn how to do that better and be more supportive of one another.”

Hospice Peterborough is currently building a new palliative care facility at the corner of London and Rubidge streets. The 10,000-square-foot centre is expected to begin operation by December 2018. The hospice has already reached its $8.5-million fundraising target for the project.

Its Handbags for Hospice fundraiser is set for Thursday night at The Venue.