Tyrese Gibson blames ‘psychiatric meds’ for online ‘meltdown’

On Saturday morning, Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson wrote a lengthy (now deleted) Instagram post blaming psychiatric medication for his recent behaviour on social media.

For the last few months, Gibson has been behaving erratically on social media. In early November, he threatened to quit the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 because of an online feud with costar Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson.



Gibson, 38, has also been embroiled in a custody battle and abuse investigation with his ex-wife Norma over their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. On Nov. 3, the investigation was closed after the Department of Child and Family Services found no wrongdoing on Gibson’s part.

The actor and singer apologized to his fans on Instagram, explaining that his online “meltdown” wasn’t because of any use of recreational drugs or alcohol, but rather due to the psychiatric medications prescribed to him by a doctor. He claims they caused an “adverse effect” on him.

“11:11 today here’s my public apology — everything just changed Medication post I want you guys to know that to this day I don’t drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs,” read the post. “Because of this high stress and very traumatic experience I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online.”

The drug Gibson is referring to, Rexulti, is mainly used in the treatment of major depressive disorder in combination with other antidepressants. One of its potential side effects is sudden changes in mood, behaviours, thoughts or feelings, which Gibson claims to have suffered.

“I’m in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I’m already to get back at 100% — please don’t chalk this up as ‘oversharing,'” he wrote. “A lot of people were effected [sic] by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally I’m so very sorry guys — please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla’s father……….. This will NOT compromise my case….”

He finished his message by pleading with those suffering from mental health issues to seek help.

“This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds. We all need to be still and present in the Lord and he will deal with your fights and reality. Praying for you guys, and Pray for me and my family! Love You TYRESE.”

Gibson has not given any indication as to why he deleted the post.

Fast & Furious 9 is set for a April 2020 release.