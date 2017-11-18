Russian spokesperson’s TV comment referenced 2007 Photoshop fake as real

“Speaking of lobbying,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova began.

(They had been speaking about lobbying, more or less; Zakharova was appearing earlier this month on a Moscow-based TV network linked to the regime, and was talking about charges against two people linked to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign for, among other things, failing to register as foreign agents.)

“Speaking of lobbying, recall the fantastic and eye-popping photographs when they received bin Laden in the White House. This is classical lobbying in the very literal sense of the word.”

Well, no, actually, we don’t, for the good reason that it never happened.

Zakharova was apparently referencing a decade-old Photoshop fake appearing to show Osama bin Laden shaking hands with Hillary Clinton (the “at the White House” part comes later).

The Photoshopped image had come eighth in a Hillary Clinton Photoshopping competition back in 2007 on freakingnews.com, which can only be described as a site that goes in for Photoshopping competitions. At the time, Clinton was running for the Democratic presidential nomination against an ambitious young senator named Barack Obama.

The anonymous person who put it together used two images: a photo of the Indian-American musician Shubhashish Mukherjee meeting Clinton in 2004 …

… pretty obviously in a hotel.

The other element was an undated image of Osama bin Laden.

The final result is below. Compare details of the turban and beard:

The doctored image had languished in obscurity for a decade or so until Russian Twitter accounts picked it up last year. (Here’s a screenshot the BBC saved.)

(Snopes points out that Condoleeza Rice was the victim of a similar hoax involving a different photo.)

