Vancouver police issue $368 ticket to driver playing Pokemon Go

A Vancouver driver better have caught a Pikachu when police caught an individual playing Pokemon Go while at the wheel.

Police issued a $368 ticket to a driver who pulled up right next to two police officers while playing the game, the Vancouver Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon.

While playing #PokemonGo may be fun, it's not worth risking your life or the lives of others so that you can play while driving! Not to mention the $368 ticket this driver received after he pulled up beside two police officers while playing & driving. #DontDriveDistracted! #VPD pic.twitter.com/kvlXCdcuhy — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) November 13, 2017

“While playing Pokemon Go may be fun, it’s not worth risking your life or the lives of others so that you can play while driving!” the police tweeted.

A picture tweeted by the police clearly shows Pokemon Go displayed on a device.

This isn’t the first time that the Vancouver police have issued a cheeky tweet in response to a distracted driver.

In late September, police caught someone using an electronic device behind the wheel. The person was issued a $368 ticket.

This same driver was then caught eight minutes and six blocks later, doing precisely the same thing.

The driver was issued a total of $736 in fines.