Warrant issued for suspect after aggravated assault in northern Alberta leaves man in coma

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with extensive injuries after an aggravated assault at a home in northern Alberta earlier this month.

At around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, RCMP were called to a report of two men uttering threats at a home in Fort McKay, Alta. Police released few details about the incident but said a 33-year-old man and 37-year-old woman in the home “feared for their lives.”

Police said Monday the 33-year-old man remained in hospital in a coma after sustaining extensive injuries in the incident. The woman was not injured.

RCMP arrested 38-year-old Percy Whitford, of Fort McKay. He is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence, uttering threats against a person and failing to comply with a probation order.

Percy Whitford remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court in Fort McMurray on Nov. 20.

Police are now searching for 37-year-old Lenny Walter Whitford, of Fort McKay. He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence, and uttering threats against a person. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4000. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.