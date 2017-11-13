Poppy donation box stolen on Remembrance Day in North York

A poppy donation box was stolen off a counter in a retail store in North York on Remembrance Day.

Toronto police said the theft took place around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

Police allege the man walked into the store, took the box right off the counter and fled teh area.

He was last seen heading northwest on foot.

Security camera images of the suspect have been released as police attempt to identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).