RCMP investigating suspicious death after New Brunswick house fire

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered in the debris of a house fire.

A 19-year-old man from Tracadie, N.B., who was found near the home has been taken into custody by police as a result of their investigation.

According to police, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a fire at a home on Route 150 in Six Roads, N.B. When they arrived, the house was completely engulfed by fire.

A man was able to get out of the residence and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Mounties say that one person, who police believe was in the residence at the time the fire started, is still unaccounted for.

One body was discovered on Monday after a search of the debris.

The 19-year-old is scheduled to appear in Tracadie Provincial Court on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m., where he’s expected to face charges related to this incident.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.