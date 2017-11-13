Missing Woman
November 13, 2017 12:41 pm
Updated: November 13, 2017 12:54 pm

RCMP need help finding missing Kamloops woman

Kamloops RCMP are asking the public to help in their search for a young woman who has been missing for more than two months.

Shayna Jean Bridge, 21, last had contact with her family on Sept. 5.

Bridge is described as Caucasian, 5’2″ tall, 100 lbs with black hair and blue eyes.

She has a tattoo on her left forearm of a family tree and a tattoo on her ribs of a skull with a rose and the quote: “Never a failure, always a lesson.

Anyone who has seen Bridge is asked to contact RCMP at 250-828-3000.

 

