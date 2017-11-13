London police report arrest in Horton Street variety assault case
Just over three weeks after a 56-year-old man was brutally assaulted outside his Horton Street variety store, London police report an arrest has been made in the case.
Rajaie El Shorafa was rushed to hospital in critical condition after the Oct. 21 incident, and has since improved in hospital.
Police first issued an arrest warrant for Jessie Aaron McConnell, 22, on Oct. 23 on a charge of aggravated assault.
London police confirmed to 980 CFPL that McConnell was arrested on Monday, Nov. 13, by Waterloo Regional Police.
Police have yet to release any other information about his arrest or when he will be appearing in court.
