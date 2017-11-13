Montreal factories to run industrial alarm tests Tuesday afternoon
The City of Montreal will be performing its annual industrial alarms test on Tuesday afternoon.
The Centre de sécurité civile de Montréal announced via Twitter that the test will take place Nov. 14 around 2 p.m.
The City of Montreal civil security webpage lists five actions to take if the alarms sound at any other time than during the test period.
What to do during a major industrial accident
Develop the right reflexes
