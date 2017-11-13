Environment
Montreal factories to run industrial alarm tests Tuesday afternoon

Test alarms will sound off at Montreal factories on Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Montreal will be performing its annual industrial alarms test on Tuesday afternoon.

The Centre de sécurité civile de Montréal announced via Twitter that the test will take place Nov. 14 around 2 p.m.

The City of Montreal civil security webpage lists five actions to take if the alarms sound at any other time than during the test period.

What to do during a major industrial accident

Develop the right reflexes

To avoid inhaling toxic products

  • Go quickly into the closest building.
To keep toxic products from getting in
To protect yourself from outdoor exposure

  • Don’t stay outside or in a vehicle.
  • Close and seal doors and windows and turn off ventilation.
To find out what to do next, listen to the radio

  • Obey all instructions from authorities.
To avoid exposing yourself or your children

  • Do not go to pick up your child from school.
To help emergency workers to do their job

  • Do not make phone calls so that the line is free for emergency workers.
  • Call 911 only if there is an emergency.

