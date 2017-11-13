Contentious Southwest Bus Rapid Transit up for debate at Calgary City Council

A proposal to pause the next phase of the Southwest Bus Rapid Transit (SW BRT) project pending a review of its “scope, timing and funding” is expected to go before Calgary City Council on Monday.

The proposal comes in a notice of motion from councillors Jeromy Farkas and Diane Colley-Urquhart.

Phase Two of the SW BRT runs along 14 Street Southwest, and includes dedicated bus lanes.

The initial cost of the project was $40 million, but has risen to an estimated $57 million to $65.6 million since then.

Last week, Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he opposes any delay in the project, calling it a “terrible idea.”

But the mayor added it’s important for Coun. Farkas to have the opportunity to make his case before council.

Since the project was previously approved by council, a reconsideration vote would require at least 10 votes.