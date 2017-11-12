Eskimos bring down Bombers in West Semi-final

The Edmonton Eskimos turned a close game into a blowout and were able to hang on in the end for a 39-32 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL West Semi-Final from Investors Group Field.

With the Eskimos leading 11-10 early in the third quarter, the special teams unit made a big play which turned the game in their favour. The Bombers called a fake punt on third and three, but Eskimos receiver Cory Watson stopped Bombers running back Timothy Flanders a yard short of the first down, which caused a turnover on downs. The Eskimos would score a touchdown off a 15-yard C.J. Gable run, giving the Eskimos an 18-10 lead. At one point, the Eskimos out-scored the Bombers 29-6 in the second half.

“It’s not easy against that defence,” quarterback Mike Reilly said after the game. “They do give up the yardage, but they also make you pay when you make a mistake. So we were just trying not to make that big critical mistake and tried to take advantage a couple of times when we could. But it’s tough in playoff football because you know you don’t get another opportunity; but we just knew we had to clean a few things up in that second half and we were able to do it, thankfully.”

Reilly threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, two of those to Adarius Bowman, who had three receptions for 71 yards.

Brandon Zylstra had eight receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown, while C.J. Gable recorded 16 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

“They see what I can do and they used my full package: catching, blocking, running, everything,” Gable said. “So I’m happy they see what I can do, and whenever my number is called on I’m going to do what I can to help the team out.”

Odell Willis and John Chick each picked up a quarterback sack, with Sean Whyte kicking a 28-yard field goal.

The Eskimos advance to battle the Stampeders in the West Final in Calgary.

“We’re going to be physically prepared and ready to play, I can assure you of that,” head coach Jason Maas said. “That’s what our main MO will be this week with our players. Because they’ve [Stampeders] had such a long layoff, we want our players to feel just like they do physically. Mentally we’re going to have plenty of time to put together great game plans on all three phases, and then it just comes down to the players making plays, and you’ve got to have belief this time of year.”

The kick-off is at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19., with the Countdown to Kick-off starting at 1 p.m. on 630 CHED.