Halifax police investigating after man found running down street covered in blood 

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred Sunday evening in Dartmouth.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man running down the street covered in blood in the area of Pleasant Street and Starr Lane.

#Halifax Police have a large area taped off on Prince Albert Rd. in #Dartmouth. Police say officers responded to a report of a male running down the street covered in blood in the area of Pleasant Street and Starr Lane around 8:30pm. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/xNQlf1HxIO — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) November 13, 2017

Once on scene, officers were unable to locate the injured male, however they did locate a possible location where the incident may have occurred, which has been identified as 100 Block of Prince Albert Rd.

Shortly after the report came in, police learned that the injured man had made his way to the Dartmouth General Hospital, where he is currently being treated.

When police arrived they were unable to locate the injured male but learned he made his way to #Dartmouth General Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/7lVdHQ9fgv — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) November 13, 2017

Police have not said how the man was injured. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

The incident is still in the preliminary stages of investigation by the Integrated General Investigative Section.

Police believe the incident happened here, at this home on Prince Albert Rd. Blood is visible in the stairwell inside the building. Forensics investigators are currently on scene. @globalhalifax #Dartmouth pic.twitter.com/RkkBr6AzFJ — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) November 13, 2017

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS