Off-duty paramedic recognized for ‘immediate’ response to London, Ont. gym crash

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An off-duty paramedic is being recognized by the mayor of London, Ont., for her actions after a vehicle rammed through a gym earlier this month.

At a council meeting Tuesday, Josh Morgan described the swift actions that Mia L’Heureux took to help the victims of a fitness class, including one who was trapped under the vehicle.

“Mia heard the sound of a crash and immediately responded,” Morgan said. “Seeing a cloud of dust and debris, she ran toward the scene, where she found multiple people injured, including a woman trapped beneath a vehicle that had crashed through the wall.”

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Despite having spent only two years as a paramedic, Morgan said L’Heureux took control, placing the vehicle in park and directing staff and bystanders to assist.

“Her actions reflect the very best qualities of a paramedic and a member of the community,” he said. “London is fortunate to have people like Mia among us.”

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On June 12, around 7:40 a.m., emergency services responded to reports of a vehicle that had driven through the exterior wall of a fitness centre while a class was going on inside.

Seven women, including the driver of the vehicle, were taken to hospital.

According to GoodLife, the fitness centre location at Sherwood Forest Mall reopened Tuesday at 4 p.m. Group fitness classes are currently unavailable, a notice on the location’s website states.

Jennifer Lynn Hopper, 59, was arrested on June 15 and charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

London police said they had evidence that suggests the vehicle “accelerated into the building.”

According to court documents, Hopper has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear before court next month.