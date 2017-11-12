Missing 61-year-old man located: Toronto police

A 61-year-old man who had gone missing Saturday morning has been found safe, according to Toronto police.

Police said Leonida Prejoianu was last seen Saturday around 8 a.m., in the area of King Street West and Dowling Avenue.

He was located Sunday night at a restaurant in the area of Bloor and Keele streets after someone phoned police when they recognized him.

He has been reunited with his family.