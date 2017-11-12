Garage gutted by flames in Winnipeg neighbourhood
Winnipeg Fire crews are investigating a garage fire they were called to early Sunday morning.
Crews were called to the 500 block of College Avenue just before 5 a.m.
When crews arrived on scene, they said the single car detached garage at the back of the home was engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters said there was only surface damage to the home and the fire did cause a car in the adjoining home to have radiant heat damage which impacted the exterior of the car.
