Garage gutted by flames in Winnipeg neighbourhood

Winnipeg Fire crews are investigating a garage fire they were called to early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the 500 block of College Avenue just before 5 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they said the single car detached garage at the back of the home was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were busy with this garage fire that threatened the nearby homes last night on the 500 block of College. #NeverOffDuty pic.twitter.com/rT2TyfRTh3 — UFFW L867 (@UFFW867) November 12, 2017

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters said there was only surface damage to the home and the fire did cause a car in the adjoining home to have radiant heat damage which impacted the exterior of the car.