Ontario’s SIU investigating after man struck by vehicle following visit to Strathroy OPP detachment

The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a man was hit by a vehicle following a brief visit to an OPP detachment.

Officers say a man came into the Strathroy detachment located on Centre Road around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The man had a short interaction with an officer. After he left, he was struck by a vehicle on Centre Road. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The OPP notified the province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU), which has invoked its mandate.

As a result of the incident, Centre Road was closed in both directions from Pannell Lane to Second Street, but reopened at 10 a.m. Sunday.