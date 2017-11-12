Ontario’s SIU investigating after man struck by vehicle following visit to Strathroy OPP detachment
The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a man was hit by a vehicle following a brief visit to an OPP detachment.
READ MORE: Police shooting of Napanee, Ont., man saved his life, SIU probe finds
Officers say a man came into the Strathroy detachment located on Centre Road around 11 p.m. Saturday.
The man had a short interaction with an officer. After he left, he was struck by a vehicle on Centre Road. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The OPP notified the province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU), which has invoked its mandate.
READ MORE: SIU drops probe after man arrested on Oneida of the Thames First Nation refuses to give statement
As a result of the incident, Centre Road was closed in both directions from Pannell Lane to Second Street, but reopened at 10 a.m. Sunday.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.