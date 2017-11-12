Regina Police investigating after break and enter, firearm discharged

The Regina Police Service is looking for information after a suspect allegedly broke into a home on Rae Street, stole and discharged a firearm Friday afternoon.

Police say on Friday around 2:30 p.m. they were called to a house in the 1600 block of Rae Street.

A resident had come home to find an unknown male inside his house. Officers say the male suspect was holding a firearm that belonged to the resident.

The suspect ran out of the house with the gun and the home owner chased him. The suspect turned around and fired the gun.

The victim only sustained a minor injury, police say they believe it happened when a bullet struck a metal fence post and fragmented, striking the victim in the leg.

The suspect is described as an Aboriginal male with a slender building, in his 20’s and about 5’7” to 6” tall. He was wearing blue jeans, boots and a jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.