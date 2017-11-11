In Photos: Annual Prayer Walk for Peace makes its way through downtown Edmonton

Over 100 people from various local faith communities gathered to remember, reflect and pray for peace in the world.

“We want to encourage people to think about all of the people affected by war and then to also pray for peace,” organizer Scott Key said.

The 9th annual Prayer Walk for Peace began at City Hall Saturday evening and saw participants walk through downtown Edmonton joined in prayer.

The interfaith event included stops led by members of First Nations, Christian, Muslim and Quaker communities.

“Peace is not one groups issue. It’s everyone’s issue,” Key said.

The walk is co-sponsored by the Edmonton Ecumenical Peace Network and Mennonite Central Committee – Alberta.