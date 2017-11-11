Thousands honour veterans who fought for our country in N.B. Remembrance Day ceremony

Several thousand people packed into Saint John’s Harbour Station to pay tribute to the veterans who fought for Canada in this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

Military personnel lined the floor of the arena, standing at attention to honour those who came before them.

Kenneth Briggs, a veteran of the Second World War, was honoured during the march, standing on a raised platform saluting the soldiers who moved past in unison.

Briggs said the immense turnout and the respect shown for veterans like himself, and those he fought alongside, gives him a humbling feeling.

“When you see the number of people that were out here today, it makes me pretty small,” he said with a laugh.

Several wreaths were laid during the ceremony by service members and government officials.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling, whose grandfather fought in the Second World War, was happy to take part in the tribute and said that this time of year, he always makes sure to look back on his family’s past.

“I print out his service and where he was so that I can reflect a little bit on that service,” he explained. “It always makes me a bit emotional.”

Peter Kelly, a veteran of the Second Battalion Black Watch, said he’s glad to see the appreciation given to our veterans and hopes everyone understands how fortunate they are to call Canada home.

“I’m glad the people remember and it’s necessary to remember simply because of the world we live in today,” he said. “There are so many traumatic issues out there and to live in Canada, we’re blessed.”

