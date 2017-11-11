Two fires sparked in Metro Vancouver on Friday night

A fire at a U-Haul storage facility in Surrey has left 10 units destroyed on Friday.

Crews were called to the area of King George Blvd. and 84th Ave. just before 5 p.m.

Pillars of black smoke could be seen coming out of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no one was injured.

Elsewhere, Maple Ridge fire crews battled a blaze that broke out of a commercial building on Lougheed Highway just before 8 p.m.

The intersection at Lougheed Highway and 223rd St. had been blocked off to traffic.

No word on what sparked the blaze, or if there has been any injuries.

With files from Global News