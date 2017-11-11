Investigations
November 11, 2017 6:23 am

Two fires sparked in Metro Vancouver on Friday night

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW
A commercial building caught on fire on Friday, November 10th.

A commercial building caught on fire on Friday, November 10th.

Global News
A A

A fire at a U-Haul storage facility in Surrey has left 10 units destroyed on Friday.

Crews were called to the area of King George Blvd. and 84th Ave. just before 5 p.m.

Pillars of black smoke could be seen coming out of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no one was injured.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Elsewhere, Maple Ridge fire crews battled a blaze that broke out of a commercial building on Lougheed Highway just before 8 p.m.

The intersection at Lougheed Highway and 223rd St. had been blocked off to traffic.

No word on what sparked the blaze, or if there has been any injuries.

With files from Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Lougheed Highway
Maple Ridge
Maple Ridge commercial building fire
Maple Ridge fire
Metro Vancouver fires
Surrey fire
Surrey storage fire
Surrey U-Haul storage fire
Two fires spark in Metro Vancouver

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News